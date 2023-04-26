John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% (implying $569.4-591.1 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.20 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $101.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.56. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.