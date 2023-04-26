Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Jollibee Foods stock remained flat at $15.89 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

About Jollibee Foods

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jollibee Foods Corp. engages in the development, operation, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.