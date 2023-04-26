Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
Jollibee Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Jollibee Foods stock remained flat at $15.89 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.19.
About Jollibee Foods
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jollibee Foods (JBFCY)
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.