Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Jollibee Foods stock remained flat at $15.89 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corp. engages in the development, operation, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

