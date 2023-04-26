JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading Down 1.1%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.45). Approximately 64,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 140,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.50).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 367.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.57. The company has a market cap of £328.79 million, a PE ratio of -479.45 and a beta of 0.66.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -2,191.78%.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

