JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 3.7%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.62). Approximately 232,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 228,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.76).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 335.71.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 3.42 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -703.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan China Growth & Income

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Joanne Wong bought 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £1,796.76 ($2,243.99). Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

