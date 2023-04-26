JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Announces GBX 1.05 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON:JARA traded up GBX 1.31 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 90.11 ($1.13). The company had a trading volume of 327,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.63. The stock has a market cap of £197.71 million, a PE ratio of 450.55 and a beta of 0.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 80.60 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.41).

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In related news, insider Chris Russell bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,097.79). 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

