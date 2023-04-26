Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is Maytus Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Maytus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks comprises approximately 3.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. 3,456,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,473. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

