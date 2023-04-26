Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the March 31st total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kaixin Auto Price Performance

KXIN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 179,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,131. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. It also offers third-party auto financing and other value-added services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

