Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.22. Kanzhun shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 235,950 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Kanzhun Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.20 and a beta of 0.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
- Growth vs Value Investing: What Are the Differences?
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.