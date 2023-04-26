Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.22. Kanzhun shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 235,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

