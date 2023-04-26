Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 490 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walmart were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Walmart stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,241. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

