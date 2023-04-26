Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 525 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. 3,591,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,784,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

