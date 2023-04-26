Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

