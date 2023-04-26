Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.05. 871,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.95.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

