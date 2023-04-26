Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $23.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.58. 672,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,702. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $352.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.