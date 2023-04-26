Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. 2,431,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,034,564. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

