Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.58. 457,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,120. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.