Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 123 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,096 shares of company stock valued at $36,208,715 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.34. 341,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

