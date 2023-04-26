Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,337 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 80,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

