Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intel were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 169,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 321,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,210,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,935,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.