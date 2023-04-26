Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. 215,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

