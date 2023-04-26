Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,468 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,798,750,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 46,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,752. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

