Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,190,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,823,891. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.