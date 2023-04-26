Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,805. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

