Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 1.0 %

PCAR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,333. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.