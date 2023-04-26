Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.37

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 5811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

