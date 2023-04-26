KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.23-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-$2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.26.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 0.1 %

KLA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.