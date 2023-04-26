Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 194,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.