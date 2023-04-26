Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 194,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $26.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
