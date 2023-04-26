Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 3.5 %
NYSE PHG opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $228,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.