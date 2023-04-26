Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE PHG opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $228,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

