Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Koninklijke Philips

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.