Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $26.76.
Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
