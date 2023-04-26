LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million.

LCNB Price Performance

LCNB stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

About LCNB

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LCNB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 9.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

