LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million.
LCNB stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $19.10.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.
