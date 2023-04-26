Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $576,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.08 per share, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

