Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Shares of LIN opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $369.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.35. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

