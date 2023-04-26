Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $166.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

