Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,764 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

