Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 652 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $460.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.75.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

