Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,024 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $538.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

