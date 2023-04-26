LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.56.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna lowered shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree
In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree
LendingTree Price Performance
Shares of TREE stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Read More
