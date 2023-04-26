LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Shares Down 2.3%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 3,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.29.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%.
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
