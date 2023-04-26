Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Libbey shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 273,700 shares changing hands.
Libbey Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $17.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.06.
Libbey Company Profile
Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.
