Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.64

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 719973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. Moffett Nathanson cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 891,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,461,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 65,403 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce



Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

