Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.35. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $369.65. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

