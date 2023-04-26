loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 14,828 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,302,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $26,416.08.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,509 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $20,533.68.

On Monday, March 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $162,233.82.

loanDepot Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of LDI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several analysts recently commented on LDI shares. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

