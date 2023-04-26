LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LogicMark Price Performance

LGMK traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 802,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. LogicMark has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.90.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of LogicMark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About LogicMark

(Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.