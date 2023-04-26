LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LGMK traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 802,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. LogicMark has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.90.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LogicMark, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of LogicMark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

