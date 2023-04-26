Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Logitech International had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Logitech International Stock Down 3.0 %

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

