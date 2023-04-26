LooksRare Trading Down 15.8% This Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $109.22 million and $3.69 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00337181 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 876,836,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,638,698 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars.

