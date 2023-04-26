Louis J. Torchio Purchases 4,395 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) CEO Louis J. Torchio purchased 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at $632,749.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 416,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

