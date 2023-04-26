Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

LPX opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,003 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 738,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,576,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after buying an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

