Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $73,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $202.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,144. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

