Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 8.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 7,256,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 25,920,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCID. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $400,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

