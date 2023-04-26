Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 12,901,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 32,046,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Lumen Technologies Stock Down 10.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
