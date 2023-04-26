Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,007.01 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

